× Another 16 students in Tangipahoa Parish removed from school campuses for fighting

PONCHATOULA, LA – Approximately nine Ponchatoula High School students and seven Loranger High students were removed from their school campus after small fights broke out at those schools Wednesday afternoon.

School Superintendent Melissa Stilley said the fight at PHS happened around lunchtime, while the fight at LHS happened at dismissal as students were boarding buses.

“Our investigation into these two cases is ongoing, but we think that social media is feeding into this,” Stilley said. “I am asking our parents and family members to sit down with their students tonight and talk about the consequences of these kind of actions on our school campuses.”

This brings the total number of students removed from Tangipahoa Parish public high schools for fighting to just over 40 in the last 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Stilley reported that 26 Independence High students were removed from campus for fighting on Tuesday (Oct. 22) and six more were removed this morning (Wed., Oct. 23) after another fight broke out Wednesday morning.

“Our team is following the procedures outlined in our school safety plan, and the students involved will face disciplinary action that could include placement at the Tangipahoa Alternative School or expulsion,” Stilley said.

Stilley stated, “We must to take a strong stance against students who choose to disrupt the learning environment and cause potential risk to the students and employees at the school. We will take every action possible to secure our campuses from these types of threats.”

In all these cases, law enforcement responded to the schools. Stilley offered thanks to local police officers and sheriff’s deputies who partner with the schools to keep campuses safe for everyone on site.