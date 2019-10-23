All performances of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ moved to Mahalia Jackson Theater

NEW ORLEANS – Due to the ongoing situation at the Hard Rock Hotel on Canal St. in the vicinity of the Saenger Theatre, for patron safety, all performances of “Dear Evan Hansen” have been moved to the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

The musical will still play from Nov. 5-10.

Ticket holders for “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Saenger Theatre will be exchanged automatically to best comparable seating at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

The date and time of each performance will stay the same.

Patrons will receive a new seating location confirmation no later than Friday, Nov. 1.

If for some reason seating cannot be accommodated due to capacity, those patrons will receive a full refund.

More information can be found here.