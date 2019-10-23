19-year-old charged after allegedly mutilating, decapitating cat in Arby’s bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's note: Some readers might find the details in this story extremely graphic and disturbing.

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - A 19-year-old faces charges for allegedly mutilating a cat in the bathroom of a Missouri Arby's.

Tanner Maggard has been charged with second-degree animal abuse and second-degree property damage in Jackson County.

Court documents say Maggard used to work at the Arby's before he was fired for "setting fires" at the restaurant in June.

On Saturday, he allegedly came into the Arby's, placed an order and then went into the men's restroom. When he came out, he reportedly told the manager, "Oh, I see you remodeled the bathroom, huh."

Shortly after, the manager told police Maggard went back into the bathroom.

Court records say as the manager was in the bathroom cleaning, he said he could hear Maggard in a toilet stall, allegedly coughing and gagging.

After the manager left the bathroom, he said Maggard at some point left as well and exited the restaurant through a "propped open" door near the restroom.

When the manager went back to finish cleaning the stall Maggard had been in, court documents say he found a cat's body that had allegedly been mutilated and decapitated on the changing table.

The manager told police there was a large amount of blood smeared across the toilet, walls and door.

When the manager exited the bathroom, he saw Maggard sitting outside in his truck, allegedly waiting to see his reaction to the graphic scene. Maggard then took off, according to the manager.

When police arrived, the responding officer processed the scene and said she didn't detect any foul odor, indicating the cat had been recently mutilated.

When detectives spoke with Maggard, court documents say he repeatedly denied knowing anything about a cat. The manager said the restaurant didn't have any security cameras.

Court documents say the Arby's was forced to purchase a new baby changing station, a new toilet and had to treat and repaint the walls due to the blood.