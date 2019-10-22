× WE WILL ROCK YOU: The Musical by Queen, moved to Mahalia Jackson Theater

NEW ORLEANS – Due to the ongoing situation at the Hard Rock Hotel, the Tuesday, Oct. 29, performance of We Will Rock You, originally scheduled to perform at the Saenger Theatre, will be relocated to the Mahalia Jackson Theater located at 1419 Basin St.

Tickets purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster will automatically be exchanged and those ticket buyers will receive comparable tickets via email from Ticketmaster.

Tickets purchased at the Saenger Theatre box office will need to be exchanged in person at the Mahalia Jackson Theater box office.

The box office is open Monday-Friday, 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Tickets for the Mahalia Jackson Theater performance of We Will Rock You on Tuesday, Oct. 29th will go on sale soon at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

Please check SaengerNola.com and the Mahalia Jackson Theater Facebook page for updates.