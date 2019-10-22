Thin green line: Margin for error slim as Wave tries to stay alive in West Division race

Posted 5:45 PM, October 22, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 19: Tulane Green Wave takes the field before a game against the Houston Cougars at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Last season, Tulane won 5 and lost 3 in American Athletic conference play. And, it was good enough to finish in a tie for the West division title with Houston and Memphis.

Not so, this season.

After a 47-17 loss at Memphis, Tulane sits at 2-1 in the league, tied with Memphis, and trailing 3-1 Navy and 3-0 SMU in the Western division. Tuesday, during his weekly press conference, head coach Willie Fritz said this season, the West is even more difficult.

Data pix.

Despite the loss, Tulane was 26th in votes this week for the Associated Press Top 25, and 27th in votes for the USA Today coaches top 25 poll.

Tulane had a season high three turnovers in the loss to Memphis, all interceptions thrown by quarterback Justin McMillan. In his six previous games, McMillan had thrown 2 interceptions.

Tulane at Navy Saturday kicks off at 2:30 pm central time.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.