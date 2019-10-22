× Thin green line: Margin for error slim as Wave tries to stay alive in West Division race

Last season, Tulane won 5 and lost 3 in American Athletic conference play. And, it was good enough to finish in a tie for the West division title with Houston and Memphis.

Not so, this season.

After a 47-17 loss at Memphis, Tulane sits at 2-1 in the league, tied with Memphis, and trailing 3-1 Navy and 3-0 SMU in the Western division. Tuesday, during his weekly press conference, head coach Willie Fritz said this season, the West is even more difficult.

Despite the loss, Tulane was 26th in votes this week for the Associated Press Top 25, and 27th in votes for the USA Today coaches top 25 poll.

Tulane had a season high three turnovers in the loss to Memphis, all interceptions thrown by quarterback Justin McMillan. In his six previous games, McMillan had thrown 2 interceptions.

Tulane at Navy Saturday kicks off at 2:30 pm central time.