Rougarou Fest 2019
“The Rougarou Fest is a FREE family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. It showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and so much more. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.
USA Today ranked the Rougarou Fest as one of the Top 10 Best Costume Parties in the United States, and the Southeast Tourism Society selected the Rougarou Fest as a Top 20 Event during the month of October out of eleven states in the southeast United States. The festival was most recently awarded Best New Event in the state of Louisiana by the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals. Make sure to check out our map and schedule for a listing and location for all events!” – rougaroufest.org
- October 26 & 27, 2019
- Location
- 7910 Park Ave.
- Houma, LA 70364
- 1-985-580-7289
- Times
- Saturday: 10am – 10pm
- Sunday: 10am – 5pm
- Free Admission
- Food & Drinks
- Scavenger Hunt
- Schedule
- Saturday:
- 10am: Blessing of the Grounds & National Anthem
- 3pm: Nutria Pardoning
- 4pm: Costume Contest (registration begins at 1pm)
- 7pm: Krewe Ga Rou Parade
- It will begin at Town Hall on Barrow Street, turn left on Main Street, and then travel down toward Grinage Street where it will disband at the corner of Grinage and Main. The route is one mile long.
- 9pm: Pumpkin Lighting
- 10pm: Rougarou Fest Closes
- Sunday:
- 10am: Rougarou Fest Opens
- 11am: The Gourmand Games
- 5pm: Rougarou Sweep
- 5pm: Rougarou Fest Ends
- Saturday:
- Live Music
- Saturday
- Noon: The Soul Survivors
- 2pm: Chaos of the Cosmos
- 4pm: Jamie Lynn Vessels
- 6pm: The Monochromes
- 8pm: Nonc Nu and the Wild Matous
- Sunday
- 11am: Southern Boys
- 1pm: Sheauxdown
- 3pm: Sweet Crude
- Saturday
- Activities for Kids
- Saturday: 10am – 8pm
- Sunday: 10am – 5pm
- Courthouse Square
- Most activities costs 1 ticket, and each ticket is $1.
Click here for more information about the Rougarou Fest.
*********
Beignets
Makes 50-100 beignets depending on the size.
Ingredients:
- 12 cups flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup oil
- 1 tablespoon yeast
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 quart water (lukewarm)
- Peanut oil
Instructions:
Blend flour, sugar and yeast. Add oil, salt and water. (Yeast and salt should not be added together, they don’t like each other ….lol)
Combine and add additional water if needed. (Humidity may require more or less water.) Knead and add additional flour or water as needed.
Continue kneading till dough is elastic and form a round ball.
Let rise till double. Punch dough and let rest 15 mins.
For beignets – pull small portion and stretch by hand and fry in oil 350 degrees (peanut oil is best)
For bread – form dough and place on greased pans and bake.
Dough can be wrapped tight and frozen and used as needed.
This batch is used for large crowds. It makes 50-100 beignets depending on size.