Rougarou Fest 2019

Rougarou Fest

“The Rougarou Fest is a FREE family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. It showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and so much more. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.

USA Today ranked the Rougarou Fest as one of the Top 10 Best Costume Parties in the United States, and the Southeast Tourism Society selected the Rougarou Fest as a Top 20 Event during the month of October out of eleven states in the southeast United States. The festival was most recently awarded Best New Event in the state of Louisiana by the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals. Make sure to check out our map and schedule for a listing and location for all events!” – rougaroufest.org

October 26 & 27, 2019

Location 7910 Park Ave. Houma, LA 70364

1-985-580-7289

Times Saturday: 10am – 10pm Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Free Admission

Food & Drinks

Scavenger Hunt

Schedule Saturday: 10am: Blessing of the Grounds & National Anthem 3pm: Nutria Pardoning 4pm: Costume Contest (registration begins at 1pm) 7pm: Krewe Ga Rou Parade It will begin at Town Hall on Barrow Street, turn left on Main Street, and then travel down toward Grinage Street where it will disband at the corner of Grinage and Main. The route is one mile long. 9pm: Pumpkin Lighting 10pm: Rougarou Fest Closes Sunday: 10am: Rougarou Fest Opens 11am: The Gourmand Games 5pm: Rougarou Sweep 5pm: Rougarou Fest Ends

Live Music Saturday Noon: The Soul Survivors 2pm: Chaos of the Cosmos 4pm: Jamie Lynn Vessels 6pm: The Monochromes 8pm: Nonc Nu and the Wild Matous Sunday 11am: Southern Boys 1pm: Sheauxdown 3pm: Sweet Crude

Activities for Kids Saturday: 10am – 8pm Sunday: 10am – 5pm Courthouse Square Most activities costs 1 ticket, and each ticket is $1.



Beignets

Makes 50-100 beignets depending on the size.

Ingredients:

12 cups flour

1 cup sugar

1 cup oil

1 tablespoon yeast

1 tablespoon salt

1 quart water (lukewarm)

Peanut oil

Instructions:

Blend flour, sugar and yeast. Add oil, salt and water. (Yeast and salt should not be added together, they don’t like each other ….lol)

Combine and add additional water if needed. (Humidity may require more or less water.) Knead and add additional flour or water as needed.

Continue kneading till dough is elastic and form a round ball.

Let rise till double. Punch dough and let rest 15 mins.

For beignets – pull small portion and stretch by hand and fry in oil 350 degrees (peanut oil is best)

For bread – form dough and place on greased pans and bake.

Dough can be wrapped tight and frozen and used as needed.

This batch is used for large crowds. It makes 50-100 beignets depending on size.