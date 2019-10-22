NOPD searching for female suspect after apartment drug bust

NEW ORLEANS – One suspect is in custody, while another is still at large.

In a joint operation, the Second District Task Force A and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics units served double search warrants that led to the seizure of illegal drugs.

After an in-depth investigation, officers served the warrants at a location in the 3500 block of Tonti Street and the 3200 block of General Taylor Street on October 19.

Officers confiscated several types of drugs including marijuana, ecstasy, and cocaine, as well as more than $3,000 in cash.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Coral Leffew for possession with intent to distribute the various drugs.

An arrest warrant was issued for Leffew’s roommate, 30-year-old Nhi Nguyen who was not at home when officers arrived.