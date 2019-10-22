NOPD releases video of man breaking into snowball stand

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a suspect caught on camera breaking into a snowball stand on S. Carrollton Avenue.

The break in occurred on October 19 in the 4200 block of Carrollton.

The unidentified suspect, who was wearing a white hoodie and white pants, accessed the porch of Cookie’s Snowballs from a side alley.

In surveillance video released by the NOPD, the man can be seen kicking open a door, entering the business, and fleeing a short time later.

A white box containing unknown items was reported missing after the break in, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.

4200 block of S. Carrollton Ave.

