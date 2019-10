NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is currently investigating a murder in the 2900 Block of S. Saratoga Street.

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Officers responding to call found that an adult male victim, driving a black Nissan Rogue, had collided with a parked Hyundai Santa Fe.

Investigators then discovered that the driver had been shot.

The victim died at the scene.

The NOPD hasn’t released any other information at this time.

29.934328 -90.090410