× No raw oysters at several New Orleans restaurants

NEW ORLEANS– Where are all the oysters? Several local restaurants aren’t selling any raw oysters because there is currently an oyster shortage in our area.

Acme Oyster House and Drago’s Seafood are two restaurants who are temporarily out of raw oysters.

Paul Rotner, CEO of Acme said that the oyster shortage is due to the high water and the recent opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway, on the east side of the river. This caused stress on the oysters, so the oysters right now are very fragile and are dying quickly.

“If we can’t get a good quality product, we won’t be selling them,” Rotner said.

Acme Oyster House doesn’t have any raw oysters at its 7 locations.

Drago’s Seafood is having the same problem.

As for Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar they still have raw oysters but they too are getting scare and feeling the effects.

“It is getting tighter. So far we’ve been very lucky. We have all Louisiana oysters,” Robbie Orgeron, President of Felix’s Restaurant Group said.

The Oyster Task force is set to meet later on today to discuss this problem.