JPSO arrests suspect for River Ridge attempted kidnapping

KENNER – A Crimestoppers tip has lead to the arrest of a Kenner man that police say attempted to kidnap a young boy over the weekend.

Surveillance video from a business in the 11400 block of Jefferson Highway in River Ridge showed a suspect later identified as 40-year-old Wyman Quinn speaking to the boy, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after the video was released, an anonymous Crimestoppers tip lead investigators to Quinn, who lives close by the business where the incident took place, Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.

When questioned, Quinn admitted that he was the man recorded on the surveillance video, and he admitted to speaking to the boy, but Quinn denied that he was attempting a kidnapping, Lopinto said.

Quinn was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on one count of attempted simple kidnapping.