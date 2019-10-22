Dixon prison bus involved in deadly crash near Jackson, LA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON, LA - A prison bus was in an accident early Monday morning as it was headed to the Capitol complex to work their daily detail.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the call came in around 6:30 A.M. after the prison bus crashed head on into a passenger vehicle.

Despite wearing a seat belt, the driver of the vehicle died as a result of this crash.

At the time of the crash, 24 trustees and six officers were on the prison bus.

Of that, three inmates and two officers were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

LSP said, “Highway 68 will remain closed until both vehicles are removed.”

We will provide more information as it becomes available.