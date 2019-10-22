Dixon prison bus involved in deadly crash near Jackson, LA

Posted 11:15 AM, October 22, 2019, by
Data pix.

JACKSON, LA - A prison bus was in an accident early Monday morning as it was headed to the Capitol complex to work their daily detail.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the call came in around 6:30 A.M. after the prison bus crashed head on into a passenger vehicle.

Despite wearing a seat belt, the driver of the vehicle died as a result of this crash.

At the time of the crash, 24 trustees and six officers were on the prison bus.

Of that, three inmates and two officers were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

LSP said, “Highway 68 will remain closed until both vehicles are removed.”

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.