× Coolest temperatures of the fall season so far!

Are you excited?! The gloomy conditions from yesterday continue to depart away from south Louisiana, and the sunshine will return today! High temperatures on Tuesday in the middle 70s north and south of the lake!

In addition, the coolest temperatures of fall thus far will usher in tonight into tomorrow morning! On the northshore, temperatures in the upper 40s anticipated! Away from the lake, mid 50s expected on Wednesday morning. And in Metro New Orleans, upper 50s to near 60 by Wednesday morning. Grab & sweater and hot coffee as you step out the door!