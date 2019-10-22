City Park CEO Becker announces retirement

NEW ORLEANS — Bob Becker has been the Chief Executive Officer of City Park since 2001. This morning, Oct. 22, Becker announced he will retire as soon as his successor is selected.

The park’s board expects to have a successor hired in the first quarter of next year. Ralph Anderson & Associates will help with the selection process.

During his time on the job, Becker has seen everything from the park’s Hurricane Katrina recovery to the creation of a master plan that included $200 million in investments.

“Bob has given his heart and soul to City Park and will be dearly missed by all of us who understand his contribution over the years. He has led us through our darkest and now our brightest times,” said the park’s boar chair, Lawrence Katz, in a written statement announcing Becker’s retirement. “He deserves all of the accolades that will be coming his way.”

City Park covers about 1,300 acres in the center of New Orleans. The park also boasts the largest collection of Live Oak trees in the world!

Prior to working at City Park, Becker worked with the Audubon Nature Institute and the New Orleans City Planning commission. Becker is also an adjunct professor at the University of New Orleans.