Arrest made by OPSO investigators prevent contraband from entering OJC

NEW ORLEANS – A large-scale investigation to prevent the introduction of contraband into the Orleans Justice Center via Criminal District Court resulted in an arrest.

On Monday, OPSO investigators arrested 24-year-old Henry Campbell III.

Campbell appeared in the Section G courtroom where investigators arrested him before he could pass along a package of contraband to an inmate awaiting trial.

Investigators from the Investigative Services Bureau recovered a rubber glove stuffed with synthetic marijuana and another packet containing pills, which later tested to be Tramadol.

Campbell was booked for possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV drug (Tramadol), possession with intent to distribute a schedule I narcotic (synthetic marijuana), and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institution.

Sheriff Marlin Gusman said, “The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant about blocking attempts to introduce contraband into the Orleans Justice Center. We will not let down our guard.”

Compliance Director Darnley Hodge said, “I want to commend the work of our Investigative Services Bureau for detecting the contraband and proactively preventing it from entering our facility.”

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.