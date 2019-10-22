New Orleans Airport job fair, Tuesday and Wednesday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans - If you're looking for a new job in the New Orleans area, you're in luck!

The Louis Armstrong International Airport hosted a job fair today and the event will continue tomorrow!

The airport staff says they're looking to fill 200 positions for the new terminal. Roles like line cooks, hosts and baristas are up for grabs. These jobs are open at locations such as Shake Shack, Emeril's Kitchen and Starbucks--just to name a few.

If you're interested in applying, you're asked to visit the Crowne Plaza near the airport tomorrow between 8:00 AM and 11:40 AM and 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The opportunities don't stop there!

If you'd like to volunteer to help with the new terminal's grand opening celebrations, you can click this link for more information.

The Louis Armstrong International Airport staff says they're looking for volunteers to help enhance the public's experience for the historic event which is happening on November 6th.

The volunteer times available are: Thursday, October 24th 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Saturday, October 26th from 10 AM 5 PM. Along with Tuesday, November 5th from 10:00 AM- 1:00 PM.