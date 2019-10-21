Video shows debris falling from Hard Rock Hotel this morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - More than 12 hours after a series of controlled explosions took down two cranes above the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel, debris could be seen cascading down onto the street.

The hail of metal and concrete debris fell from the building around 5 a.m. on October 21.

The long-delayed implosion of the two crane towers finally occurred around 3 p.m. on October 20.

At a press conference after the event, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOFD chief Tim McConnell said the implosion was a success, despite the fact that one crane was left balancing precariously on top of the remains of the building.

Plans to remove the rest of the debris from the site have not yet been made public.