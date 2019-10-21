× The Marshall plan: LSU wide out to return vs Auburn

LSU wide out Terrace Marshall, who has 6 touchdown receptions this season, is expected to play Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium against Auburn.

Marshall suffered a fractured foot in the Vandy game, and hasn’t played in the three games since. Head coach Ed Orgeron said Marshall will help the Tigers most in the red zone.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tigers, ranked second in the Associated Press Poll, and third in the coaches poll, host the 9th/10th ranked Auburn Tigers at 2:30 pm.

LSU has won eight straight games. LSU has won two straight against Auburn, and three of the last four. Last season, LSU, a 10 point underdog won on a Cole Tracy 42 yard field goal as time expired.

Auburn has not defeated LSU in Baton Rouge since 1999.

The November 9th LSU at Alabama game will kickoff at 2:30 pm.

Bama quarterback Tua Tagavailoa suffered a high ankle sprain Saturday night in a win over Tennessee. Tagavailoa had surgery Sunday morning.

Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said, "there is no timeable for his (Tua) return ."