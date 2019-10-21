Severe Weather Threat Today

Posted 5:19 AM, October 21, 2019, by

Heads up! SLIGHT Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for a few strong to severe thunderstorms across ALL of Louisiana today.

The primary timeframe for southeast Louisiana for severe weather will be from 11AM-4PM. Main threats: damaging winds, lightning, .5-2” of rain, and isolated tornadoes. Stay weather aware!

Behind this line of thunderstorms, COOLER air returns by Tuesday morning! Even more exciting news? Another cold front looks to arrive on Friday, bringing a potential for even colder air by the weekend!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.