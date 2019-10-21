Severe Weather Threat Today

Heads up! SLIGHT Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for a few strong to severe thunderstorms across ALL of Louisiana today.

The primary timeframe for southeast Louisiana for severe weather will be from 11AM-4PM. Main threats: damaging winds, lightning, .5-2” of rain, and isolated tornadoes. Stay weather aware!

Behind this line of thunderstorms, COOLER air returns by Tuesday morning! Even more exciting news? Another cold front looks to arrive on Friday, bringing a potential for even colder air by the weekend!