See the video: Halloween decorations attract thieves

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find a pair of thieves who are accused of stealing Halloween decorations. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the NOPD, the crime happened on Wednesday, October 16, at a little after 1:00 in the morning, and it was recorded by a security camera.

The footage shows two men approach a home in the 4200 block of South Galvez Street. One of the men is seen walking up the steps of the home to its front porch. Seconds later, the man is seen wrestling with a decorative Halloween skeleton. After he breaks it free from a post, the man is seen taking another skeleton from the gate of the front porch. Seconds later, the pair quickly leaves the area.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you have information that could help police identify or arrest the thieves, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.