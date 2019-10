CHICAGO – The New Orleans Saints delivered a decisive knockdown to the struggling Chicago Bears on the road at Soldier Field, ending the game firmly in the lead in the NFC South.

The Saints ran off 27 consecutive points, and totally dominated the line of scrimmage in a 36-25 win Sunday afternoon in Chicago.

The Saints moved their record to 6-1 overall, and 5-0 this season with Teddy Bridgewater as the starting quarterback.

Here are some of the best moments from the game.