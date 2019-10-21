Photos: LSU tops Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, MS – LSU starting quarterback Joe Burrow made history when he threw his 29th touchdown to help the Tigers take down Mississippi State.

LSU, who’s averaging 561 total yards of offense, finished this one with 413 — 327 of those coming through the air. Burrow finished 25 of 32 for 327 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Tigers are still perfect in red zone scoring this season, going 5 of 5 in this game and are now 39 for 39 on the season.

Here are some of the best moments from the game.