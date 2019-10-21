NOPD: Man dies while working on boat engine

NEW ORLEANS — An initial report from the New Orleans Police Department says a man was killed while working on his boat. According to the report, police got the call at a little after 8:15 on Sunday night, October 20.

According to the report, the man was working on his boat’s engine in the 100 block of North Roadway Street in the West End area of the city along Lake Pontchartrain. The man was discovered by his son, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is currently listed as an unclassified death, but police say the man severed a hand and appears to have bled to death. The coroner will determine the exact cause of death. According to police, the man was 62-years-old.

No other information was release regarding the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.