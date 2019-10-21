Four Slidell teenagers will be charged with murder in robbery turned shooting

SLIDELL, LA – Shortly before 9:30 A.M. on Friday, Slidell Police responded to reports of gunshots at the Slidell Housing Authority, at 1150 Martin Luther King Drive.

When officers arrived, they located 33-year-old Andre Johnson, shot to death inside of his apartment.

During the investigation, Slidell Police detectives discovered that four teenagers went to Johnson’s apartment to rob him of his marijuana.

A struggled ensued, resulting in Johnson being shot.

The four teenagers fled the scene but were later captured on the outside perimeter of the Slidell Housing Authority.

The four teenagers, all from Slidell, were identified as:

17-year-old Jawuan Wilson– Charged with second degree murder

18-year-old Nicholas Ordogne – Charged with second degree murder and possession of marijuana

18-year-old Revonte Charles – Charged with second degree murder

16-year-old juvenile – Charged with second degree murder and illegal possession of a stolen firearm

The 16-year-old juvenile was transported to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center. The others were transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

If convicted of Second Degree Murder, the sentence is life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.