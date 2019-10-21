Delayed debut: Zion Williamson out 6 to 8 weeks after knee surgery

Posted 4:05 PM, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:06PM, October 21, 2019

METAIRIE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 30: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans poses for a photo during Media Day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on September 30, 2019 in Metairie, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, the first pick in the NBA draft, won’t make his regular season debut for about six to eight weeks.

The Pelicans say Williamson will miss that amount of time after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn right lateral meniscus. The Pelicans say the procedure was performed by Dr. Jason Folk, with an assist from team orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Misty Suri.

The club called the surgery a “routine debridement.”

The Pelicans open the regular season Tuesday night in Toronto.

