Delayed debut: Zion Williamson out 6 to 8 weeks after knee surgery

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, the first pick in the NBA draft, won’t make his regular season debut for about six to eight weeks.

The Pelicans say Williamson will miss that amount of time after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn right lateral meniscus. The Pelicans say the procedure was performed by Dr. Jason Folk, with an assist from team orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Misty Suri.

The club called the surgery a “routine debridement.”

The Pelicans open the regular season Tuesday night in Toronto.