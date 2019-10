× WGNO News with a Twist American Music Awards Contest! Entry opens next week!

Watch News with a Twist next week Monday-Friday, October 28-November 1 at 5 PM for the Keyword of the Day.

Enter the Keyword here for a chance to win a Trip for Two to the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday November 24.

Official Rules will be linked in the contest page when available.

The American Music Awards will air live on WGNO, Sunday November 24 at 7:00 PM.