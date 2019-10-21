‘Always look for the helpers’: New Orleans steps up to help in aftermath of Hard Rock collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- More than a week after the horrible Hard Rock Hotel collapse, New Orleans is still picking up the pieces.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes a look at how the city is healing.

This week has obviously been a stressful one for city leaders, firefighters, engineers, police, EMS, and the victim's families.

"The people of New Orleans responded in a way in which that basically the Red Cross came here to help, and they realized that we didn't need help. The City of New Orleans is taking care of it's own," Councilmember-at-Large Jason Williams said.

Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans offered emotional and spiritual support and guidance for the families of the three victims who died in the building collapse.

Several places like Deanie's Seafood, Rouse's, Ruby Slipper, and Tulane have all pitched in to help in the aftermath.