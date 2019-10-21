A day after explosive crane demolition, Hard Rock Hotel site still settling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans city leaders say the crane demolition at the site of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse was a success, but work in the area is far from over.

Yesterday was a sight to see.

We have been waiting since Friday to see what would happen when the explosives were detonated and it definitely rocked the city.

To us on the ground, when the smoke dissipated, it wasn`t clear if it was a good thing or a bad thing, that one of the cranes was still hooked to the building.

But according to city officials, they said it actually looks worse than it really is.

While the building is said to be more stable than it was previously, the building is still settling.