Saints on top 12-10 over Bears at half

Without Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara, the Saints lead the Bears 12-10 at halftime at Soldier Field.

The Saints took a 9-0 lead in the first. Defensive back J.T. Gray blocked a Bears punt for a safety. Teddy Bridewater threw a 7 yard TD pass to tight end Josh Hill.

The Bears got a 102 yard kickoff return by Cordarelle Patterson for a touchdown on the subsequent kickoff after the Saints TD.

The Saints defense has held the Bears to 4 first down, and 81 total yards. The Bears are 1 for 7 on third down.

Bridgewater is 14 of 24 for 137 yards in the first half.

The network TV telecast reported that Drew Brees will practice this week, and either Wednesday or Thursday, a decision will be made as to whether he plays next Sunday in the Superdome against Arizona.