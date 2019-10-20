Donna Peret Rosen Lecture featuring Fred Wilson with Ron Bechet

NEW ORLEANS – Get your tickets now for an evening with Donna Peret Rosen, Ron Bechet, and Fred Wilson.

Fred Wilson, an artist best known for his role in refiguring the representation of race in museums, will join New Orleans-based artist Ron Bechet in conversation at the 2019 Donna Peret Rosen Lecture in Stern Auditorium.

ABOUT FRED WILSON

Fred Wilson was born in the Bronx in 1954, and lives and works in New York. He received a BFA from Purchase College, State University of New York. Commenting on his unorthodox artistic practice, Wilson has said that, although he studied art, he no longer has a strong desire to make things with his hands: “I get everything that satisfies my soul from bringing together objects that are in the world, manipulating them, working with spatial arrangements, and having things presented in the way I want to see them.” Thus, Wilson creates new exhibition contexts for the display of art and artifacts found in museum collections—including wall labels, sound, lighting, and non-traditional pairings of objects.