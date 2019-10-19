× Memphis ends Tulane’s win-streak

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis handed Tulane its first conference loss of the season, ending the Green Wave’s 4-game win-streak.

The Tigers stunned Tulane scoring early and often, going-on to beat the Green Wave 47-17 . Most impressively for Memphis, they scored on their first 7 drives of the game, punting for the first time in the final seconds of the third quarter.

Turnovers were a huge factor in the game, with Memphis finishing plus-3 in the turnover differential. Justin McMillan, who was previously 10-2 as Tulane’s starter, threw 3 interceptions. He finished 15-28 for 187 yards, with a passing and rushing touchdown. McMillan led the team with 89 rush yards on 15 carries.

Tulane was short-handed offensively, playing without their leading rusher, Darius Bradwell, who was out with an ankle injury. On top of that, Corey Dauhphine left the game in the second quarter and did not return, with an apparent wrist/ hand injury.

Memphis quarterback, Brady White finished 21-29 for 358 yards and 5 touchdowns. Kenneth Gainwell torched the Green Wave defense for 307 total yards (203 receiving yards and 104 rushing yards) and 3 touchdowns. He is the first player in the FBS to have 200+ receiving yards and 100+ rushing yards in the same game since 1997.

Tulane (5-2, 2-1 AAC) has to wait another week to try and become bowl eligible, while Memphis (6-1, 2-1 AAC) was able to check that box with the win. The Green Wave have another road test next week, as they travel to Annapolis, Maryland to take-on Navy next Saturday.