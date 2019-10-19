Live coverage of the Hard Rock Hotel crane implosion

Krewe of Boo Halloween parade canceled

Posted 11:40 AM, October 19, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS – The annual Krewe of Boo Halloween parade has been canceled as crews continue work to safely bring down two crane towers at the site of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse.

The parade, which was set to roll tonight at 6:30 p.m., modified its planned route to skip Canal Street in the wake of the fatal collapse.

City officials confirmed this morning that the parade will not be able to roll at all due to ongoing safety concerns.

A planned controlled demolition of the two cranes is set for sometime this afternoon.

