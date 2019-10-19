× Halftime: Memphis 34, Tulane 10

Memphis, Tenn. — Tulane has run into a buzz saw in Memphis, trailing the Tigers 34-10 at the break. Memphis has had the ball 5 times and scored touchdowns on every single drive– twice off Green Wave turnovers. On the other side of the spectrum, Tulane’s 5 possessions have yielded a field goal, interception, touchdown, punt and another interception.

To make matters worse for Tulane’s offense, they were already without Darius Bradwell (ankle injury) and then went down another offensive weapon when Corey Dauphine left in the second quarter with an apparent wrist/ hand injury. So far Justin McMillan is 9-14 for 89 yards passing and 2 interceptions. He rushed for 78 yards on 9 carries and their lone touchdown, and leads the team in their ground attack. The next closest is Stephon Huderson, who has 18 yards on 4 carries. In the pass game, Darnell Mooney has 23 yards on 3 catches.

McMillan’s counterpart, Memphis quarterback Brady White, is contrastingly having a career day. He’s 15-20 for 200 yards already with 4 TDs and no picks. Kenneth Gainwell has torched Tulane for 137 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns (11 carries, 71 yards rushing and a TD, plus 5 catches for 66 yards another TD). Calvin Austin III has also been a factor, accounting for two of their touchdowns and 57 yards on two catches.