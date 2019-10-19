× Halftime: LSU 22, Mississippi State 7

Starkville, Miss. — LSU scored on all 5 of their drives in the first half, to lead Mississippi State 22-7 at the break. The Tigers are still perfect in red zone scoring this season, now 39/39.

The Bulldogs held the Tigers to field goals on their first three possessions but then LSU got into the endzone twice in a span of 4:17 late in the second quarter. Joe Burrow is 14-19 for 201 yards and two TDs. The first touchdown came at 5:07, when Burrow hit Racey McMath for a 60-yard score, giving LSU the 15-7 lead. After JaCoby Stevens intercepted Bulldogs’ quarterback Garrett Shrader on Mississippi State’s ensuing drive, the Tigers got into the endzone again. Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase for the 8 yard score, making it a 22-7 lead for the visitors. At the break, LSU has 254 total yards of offense with 201 of those coming in the passing game.

LSU freshman kicker, Cade York accounted for their first 9 points of the game, going 3/3 on his field goals of 20, 23 and 25 yards. He did miss the extra point on their first touchdown but made the second PAT.

Shrader scored Mississippi State’s touchdown with 5:24 to play in the second quarter on the 12-yard keeper. Shrader is 9-13 for 112 yards and the INT.