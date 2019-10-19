× Burrow sets record in LSU win

Starkville, Miss. — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has now thrown the most touchdown passes in a single season in program history, and he did it in just 7 games. Burrow sits atop the list with 29 touchdown passes on the season, leading the Tigers to the 36-13 win over Mississippi State.

LSU, who’s averaging 561 total yards of offense, finished this one with 413 — 327 of those coming through the air. Burrow finished 25 of 32 for 327 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Tigers are still perfect in red zone scoring this season, going 5 of 5 in this game and are now 39 for 39 on the season.

LSU scored on all 5 of their drives in the first half, to lead Mississippi State 22-7 at the break, in a game that started-off fairly slow offensively. The Bulldogs held the Tigers to field goals on their first three possessions but then LSU got into the endzone twice in a span of 4:17 late in the second quarter. The first touchdown came at 5:07, when Burrow hit Racey McMath for a 60-yard score, giving LSU the 15-7 lead. After JaCoby Stevens intercepted Bulldogs’ quarterback Garrett Shrader on Mississippi State’s ensuing drive, the Tigers got into the endzone again. Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase for the 8 yard score, making it a 22-7 lead for the visitors.

After the break, LSU punted for the first time on their first possession in the third, but then scored on their next two drives. Burrow found Derrick Dillon for a 37-yard score to make it 29-7, tying the school record for most touchdown passes in a season at 28. About 5 minutes later, Burrow connected with Justin Jefferson for an 8-yard touchdown– Jefferson’s 9th of the season– but bigger still, it was the record-setting touchdown for Burrow putting him at 29 touchdown passes on the season.

LSU freshman kicker, Cade York accounted for their first 9 points of the game, going 3/3 on his field goals of 20, 23 and 25 yards. He missed the extra point on their first touchdown but made the next 3.

LSU (7-0, 3-0 SEC) hosts Auburn next week at 2:30 p.m. CT.