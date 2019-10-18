When will things get back to normal near the scene of the partial Hard Rock Collapse…

NEW ORLEANS - WGNO Reporter Peyton Locicero visited the scene of the building collapse, to find out first hand what was going on.

The partial collapse has impacted the lives of hundreds of people in New Orleans, and they are just asking for transparency.

The massive evacutiaon zone has closed several local business. There are workers who can't work, residents who can't go home, and dozens of vehicles that can't be reached.

And of course, the families who lost loved ones.

One common question: When will things go back to normal?

