Hank Allen is back with Jason Logan of Covers.com to talk about another full weekend of football. The Saints are on the road to take on a tough defense in Chicago. LSU travels to Starkville and Hank is not optimistic about the chances of his beloved Bulldogs, he says take LSU and the points. Plus LSU championship odds have improved drastically since the start of the season.

Also Tulane faces a tough conference match up at Memphis. Is the point total too low?

