Tropical weather for the Gulf, minimal impacts locally

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 continues moving quickly to the northeast through the Gulf of Mexico. The forecast is for this system to become Nestor later on Friday. This storm is going to be inland in the panhandle of Florida by Saturday morning. Local impacts will be minimal and most of them will remain along the coastal area. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Grand Isle through the mouth of the Pearl River. These areas will have the best chance to see coastal flooding and also tropical storm force winds. Winds should remain below anything that will cause damage however.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect through Saturday morning. Flooding should be on the low side, but high tide cycles 1-3 feet above normal will be possible. Best chance of this will be along the east facing coasts, especially Plaquemines and St. Bernard. Areas outside the levee system can expect high water, including the lakefront of Lake Pontchartrain. Winds will be easterly and mostly northeasterly through the day.

Look for temperatures in the low 70s Friday. This system will move very quickly and clear up for a nice weekend. Look for low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.