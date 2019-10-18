St. Bernard Deputies searching for person responsible for dumping barbed wire in Lake Borgne

CHALMETTE, LA.- The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating and identifying the people responsible for intentionally dumping barbed wire in Lake Borgne.

During the last two weeks, Sheriff James Pohlmann says that his office has received several reports from commercial fisherman who have had barbed wire become entangled in their nets and boat motor propellers, while trawling in the Shell Beach area of Lake Borgne.

Sheriff Pohlmann warns that individuals who are caught intentionally dumping barbed wire in any waterway in St. Bernard Parish will be arrested and face a hefty fine and possible jail time.

Anyone with information regarding individuals known to be intentionally dumping barbed wire in any St. Bernard Parish waterway, is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504) 278-7630 or (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.

Tipsters who call Crimestoppers can remain anonymous, do not have to testify and could be eligible for a cash reward.

A commercial fisherman also is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case.

Any boaters who have been affected by this also are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.