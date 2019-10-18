Smells like a hit. And it’s no longer just the pound cake coming out of the oven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's all happening in a New Orleans recording studio.

His name is Greg Sorensen.

Her name is Jean Preston.

Together they make music.

They call themselves Arabella.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is listening in.

Making music is a full-time job.

Especially when you already have a full-time job.

Jean is a music therapist.

She works with kids.

Greg runs a commercial bakery, shipping the stuff he makes across the country.

As Arabella, they hit the right note with the perfect place to perform.

They set up a studio that's a real sweet spot.

It's right in the middle of the bakery.

They've got the right recipe.

It's the music that gives Greg and Jean their just desserts.

And if you think something smells like a hit.

It's no longer just the pound cake.