Slidell man indicted on pornography and sex crimes involving juveniles

COVINGTON, LA – Court records say 56-year-old Michael Lee Reynolds, of Slidell, is accused of raping a two-year-old child and molesting a 4-year-old child.

A St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted Reynolds on charges of first degree rape of a victim under 13, two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13, 20 counts of production of pornography involving juveniles under 13, and 51 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under 13.

Reynolds is accused of raping a two-year-old child between October 2018 and June 2019 and molesting a 4-year-old child between June 2017 and April 2019.

He also is accused of producing and possessing pornography of children under 13.