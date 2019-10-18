× Saturday, job and resource fair for formerly incarcerated people

NEW ORLEANS – On Saturday, October 19, the Inspired to Hire: Job and Resource Fair will take place at Behrman Gym on the Westbank.

Prospective employees can meet with multiple employers hiring for open positions, both in the private and public sector.

All employers actively encourage people with convictions and formerly incarcerated people to apply.

Attendees can also get resume assistance, free health screenings, medical debt help, free food, and assistance with voter registration.

The job fair will last from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the Behrman Gym, 2529 General Meyer Ave, New Orleans, LA 70114.