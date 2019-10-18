Lawsuit: Immigrant worker injured in Hard Rock Hotel collapse detained by ICE

NEW ORLEANS – Lawyers for five immigrant workers on the Hard Rock Hotel site filed a lawsuit in Orleans Parish Civil Court alleging their clients were hurt when the unfinished building partially collapsed.

The lawyers say one of their clients, Delmar Ramirez, spoke to a Spanish-speaking network about his injuries and was then detained by ICE less than 24 hours later.

They say Ramirez is at the Oakdale Federal Detention Center in Allen Parish.

The lawyers say that he needs surgery for his injuries. They are fighting his deportation and trying to get him the health care he needs.

The lawsuit claims contractors were warned about problems with the structural integrity of the building before it partially collapsed.