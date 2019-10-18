LA unemployment at 11-year low, New Orleans employment highest since Hurricane Katrina, Baton Rouge employment at record high

On Friday, Governor Edwards proudly announced that Louisiana’s unemployment rate of 4.3 is at an 11-year low, with job gains in New Orleans pushing its employment to its highest level since Hurricane Katrina and employment in Baton Rouge now at the highest recorded level.

That’s according to today’s report from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS).

Louisiana gained 5,100 non-farm jobs over the last month and added 6,200 jobs since this time last year. The private sector added 7,900 jobs since last year, marking 19 consecutive months of over the year gains.

New Orleans has its highest level of non-farm employment since August 2005. Baton Rouge has its highest non-farm employment on record.

“In Louisiana, we are now seeing unemployment at a nearly 12-year low, with our private sector adding jobs over the year for each of the past 19 months. And, most excitedly, these jobs numbers show that in New Orleans we have the most people employed since Hurricane Katrina devastated this area in August of 2005. This is amazing economic news not only for this area, but for our state, which is also experiencing its highest GDP and personal income on record,” Governor Edwards said. “Not to be left out, the BLS data released today shows Baton Rouge has its highest employment on record as well. This is why I am bullish on our future in Louisiana – we are adding jobs, our economy is growing and our people are taking home more money in their paychecks.”

Facts about today’s Bureau of Labor Statistics Unemployment Data: