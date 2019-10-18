× Kamara, Cook ruled out for Saints game against Bears

Metaire, La. — The Saints will be without their star running back and starting tight end on Sunday. Alvin Kamara and Jared Cook have both been ruled-out for the Saints’ week 7 match-up against the Chicago Bears, after not practicing all week.

Kamara is listed on the team’s injury report with a knee/ ankle injury and Cook is listed with an ankle injury.

In their 6 games this season, Kamara leads the team with 373 rush yards on 86 carries, for an average of 4.3 yards/ carry. He’s also the second-leading receiver on the team with 276 yards on 33 catches, for an average of 8.3 yards/ catch. He has two touchdowns on the season. After Kamara on the depth chart, the Saints have Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington and newly signed Zach Zenner. Murray has rushed for 138 yards on 32 carries and a touchdown, and has caught 9 passes for 67 yards.

As for Cook, the veteran tight end is the 4th-leading receiver on the Saints, with 168 yards on 15 catches, for an average of 11.2 yards/ catch. He also has a pair of touchdowns on the season. Second on the tight end depth chart is Josh Hill, who has 78 yards on 9 catches this season.

Kick-off for the Saints (5-1) vs. Bears (3-2) game is 3:25 p.m. CT.