Day Six: Hard Rock Hotel is Being Prepped for Take Down

NEW ORLEANS, La (WGNO)- At this time, first responders, law enforcement and city officials are gearing up for what is going to happen on Saturday.

The plan is, around noon, the explosives will be in place and will hopefully be ready to detonate the two cranes.

Getting ready for what’s to come, there are a few things that residents in the area need to know.

Utilities will be shut down during the demolition. City officials say to close all windows and secure your homes and businesses. Find out if you are in an evacuation zone and make plans. Lastly, the mayor is asking for citizens to take shelter and stay away from the collapse site.

“The public needs to pay attention now,” said Colin Arnold, Homeland Security.

OFFICIALS ARE NOW IN RECOVERY MODE.

THERE ARE A LOT OF MOVING PARTS TO THE NEW PLANS inREGARD to SECURING THE BUILDING.

“And the recovery mode is to obviously get this building down as safe as possible to not impact that community,” explained Tim McConnell, Fire Chief.

“As you know the towers remain a top priority along with the one wall that is unhinged,” shared Mayor Cantrell.

It’s been nearly a week since the Hard Rock Hotel Collapsed and at this point, there are more questions than there are answers.

“It’s easy to Monday morning quarter back but, you just start think what was going on with the supports that they had going on there and there are definitely some questions there,” asked Robin Young.

“When is the roads going to be free? You know, so that everybody could just get back to the normal days. I`m ready to just park in the garage,” wondered Joshua Blakley &Whitney Singleton.

“Why aren`t they tearing it down yet? Why are they letting it just sit there and just waiting for it to fall,” wondered Michele Underwood.

“Is like to get an update on how long they expect all of this to take. How long the roads closures are going to continue how long the evacuations are going to continue. I`d just like so communication. I know that they are still trying figure stuff out but I`d just like some transparency,” asked Bryan Alexander.

Of course, the question still on everyone’s minds thought is, how did this happen in the first place.