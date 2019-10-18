Could ASMR help you get some sound sleep?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Do certain sounds give you the tingles? Maybe it's the smacking of gum, the sound of unraveling tape, or just someone's whisper in your ear. Perhaps those tingles could help you relax or even put you to sleep. For millions of people, Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, or ASMR, provides the sensations and the sleep. Millions of others provide the tingles.

"When I discovered that there's a whole community that gets the same thing, I was like, 'Okay, I'm in'," Joshua Leonardo told WGNO. Joshua has his own YouTube channel that he uses to distribute his ASMR recordings. Sometimes he uses unique sounds to get a reaction, but usually he relies on his whisper with a little role-playing added in.

"I personally do boyfriend ASMR videos," Joshua said. His channel includes all kinds of videos in which he portrays a doctor, artist, or even someone who escaping zombies. But he whispers in all of them, and he hopes to help ease people's minds. Joshua also says that many of the people who watch his videos are also lonely, so he helps provide a companion, even if it's just through an online video.

Maybe you're not a fan of the ASMR idea. But millions of subscribers are providing millions of views for many of the online ASMR artists.

"Some people really, really like it," Joshua says. "And some people think it's really, really creepy. But who cares what they think."