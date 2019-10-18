Brooklyn’s Fight: Help 4th Grader Find Doctor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUMA, LA - 10-year-old Brooklyn and her family are searching for a surgeon to perform a rare and life-threatening procedure.

At first glace, Brooklyn looks a little different than other children. She was born with her placenta attached to her brain. A rare condition. At just 4 months old, Brooklyn was sent home on hospice. Doctors told her mother Tammy, they were 100% sure, she would die.

"Hospice would come to my house. I just did whatever I could. I tried to get her to eat. I think I went and bought every kind of baby food you could buy. I turned her orange because she only liked orange baby food. Then, I got her off hospice," said Tammy.

Fast forward 10 years later, Brooklyn is your average 4th grader. She loves to dance a and sing.

"I like to floss," said Brooklyn.

She spends most of her time with her best friend, Hayden, painting and playing barbies.

However, unlike other children, Brooklyn has spent most of her life in and out of hospitals. She is missing bone in her forehead and has bad vision. There is a dangerous surgery that can reconstruct her face and skull. However, this surgery is so rare, many doctors will not perform it.

"They are more less taking your forehead out. They go behind your eyes and they pull them together. They build one eye out. Build the bridge to the nose out. Then, they would put it all back together," said Tammy.

According to Tammy, Brooklyn wants to have the surgery so that people will stop staring and being mean. She is now reaching out for help as she desperately searches for the best doctor for the job.

"I don't want to lose her. I don't know if i could live with myself if I chose the wrong doctor. I really need some help to find that right doctor." said Tammy.

