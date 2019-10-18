14th Annual Crescent City Blues and BBQ Fest set to roll this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Blues and barbecue go hand-in-hand this weekend as the 14th Annual Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival takes over Lafayette Square Park downtown.

The Free Festival is sponsored by the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation and and all-star lineup fro lovers of the blues.

Lakia Robinson of the fest explained, "We've got the Allman-Betts Band, Tab Benoit, Little Freddie King- always a crowd favorite, Erica Falls, Johnny Sansone, Mason Ruffner and lots of great folks."

The Crescent City Blues and BBQ fest runs today through Sunday and also features food and dessert vendors from across the region.

