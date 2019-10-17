Want to SCREAM like an Egyptian? Here’s your ticket to Scout Island Scream Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - There's something new to scream about this year at Scout Island Scream Park.

It's called Pharoah's Fury.

You want to get a sneak peak at what you'll see if you dare to go inside?

It's a scary, good time.

And WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood is getting up the courage to take a tour.

And you can celebrate Halloween Weekend at Scout Island Scream Park.

Saturday, October 26 features Grammy award winning artist, Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, and from the Disney Channel, the number one rated touring act for families, The Imagination Movers that Saturday afternoon and enjoy the sounds of the Dat Band.

That's all at 3pm.

The thrills continue each night with Pharaoh’s Fury Haunted House, The Devil’s Swamp Haunted Terror Tour, Zombie Outbreak Battlefield, Stitch’s Body Emporium, Fright Zones, Carnival Rides and The Boogie Spooktakular, a cartoon based animated musical adventure.

Visit ScoutIslandScreamPark.com for details and to purchase online advance tickets.